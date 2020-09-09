Microsoft announces the Xbox Series S, a budget next-generation console

Posted by

Advertisement

After supposed leaks earlier this week, Microsoft has officially revealed the Xbox Series S, a budget alternative to the upcoming Series X. The tech giant has announced the new console with a U.S. price, with release dates to come soon.

The console will be coming to Australia at some point, bringing with it some tremendous next-generation value for gaming and sporting amazing specifications, notably the removal of the disk tray. This means the console will rely entirely on digital purchases (which means you’ll need a decent NBN plan to get it working optimally!).

The Xbox Series S: Specifications, price and more

The Xbox Series S is a budget-friendly version of the upcoming Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s challenger to the PlayStation 5 and the flagship console coming from Microsoft. The biggest draw card of the Series S is the price: sitting at US$299, the Xbox Series S will cost you around $400 when it comes to Australia (final AUD pricing is yet to be confirmed). The second key feature is the removal of the disk tray: you’ll rely entirely on digital purchases with this console, such as with the Game Pass or the Xbox Store. With no way to put physical games on the console, everything has to be digital.

Being a budget console, the Series S cuts back on some graphics power, and won’t support 4K. The console will be locked into 1440P, unlike the Series X which can run at 4K, but both consoles will support 120 FPS – however, these factors are largely dependent on the games themselves. The Series S will have 10GB of GDDR6 memory on board, and 8 CPU cores with a Zen 2 processor, capable of 4 teraflops. Ultimately a casual gamer won’t notice a huge difference between this console and the Series X, so the Series S is worth considering if you want to get into gaming at a low cost.

Size-wise, the Series S console is 60% smaller than the Series X, and without a big column-shape will fit easier into your TV cabinet. The Series S will have 512GB of onboard storage in an SSD format – fast, but not a lot of memory. You’ll have just enough memory to have Modern Warfare and a few games installed, but you can extend this with a 1TB expansion card if you’re so inclined.

Getting a new console? Consider a new internet plan

There’s some great NBN plans out there for online gaming, and considering the Series S only has digital games, you’ll need a decent internet connection to support your gameplay – both in speed and in gigabytes.

Games are only getting bigger and sucking up more storage capacity, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now taking up just over 200GB of storage space on PC. That’s a lot of download time on Australian internet, so make sure you get an internet plan that’s compatible with your downloading habits.

Gaming ready NBN plans compared

The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from MyRepublic and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Cheap NBN plans compared

Not every gamer needs the fastest internet, and some people like it cheaper. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 50 & NBN 100 plans compared

If you’d like your gaming experience to have a little extra kick, these plans will do the job. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 250 & NBN 1000 plans compared

If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, an Ultra fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $109 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
MyRepublic Logo

Gamer Pro Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $119 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $116.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $128.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $128.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Diamond Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $134.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $148.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $148.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $148.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

When does the Series S come out?

Neither the Series S or the Xbox Series X have official release dates yet, although a leak and sources speaking to website Windows Central indicate a November 10 release date (US). We can’t confirm an exact Australian price, but with the console only costing $299 in the States, adjusting for GST and shipping, it will likely cost around $400.

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man charging electric vehicle with AGL logo

Ready, set, go: AGL pilots electric vehicle subscription service

September 9th 2020

Get $250 off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (and free Galaxy Buds Live) with Woolworths Mobile

ALDI slinging a $499 thermo cooker in Special Buys

September 8th 2020
Advertisement