Xbox Showcase: All the new Games Pass titles revealed

If you’re an Xbox user, PC gamer, or a big fan of the Xbox Game Pass, then Xbox’s Showcase event happening in the early hours of this morning (July 24) was one not to be missed.

Tonnes of new games were announced, and are on the way to PC and Xbox consoles, both current generation and Next Generation with the Xbox Series X. We’ve listed all the big releases in this article, so let’s get into it.

What was shown at the Xbox Games Showcase?

Tonnes of awesome games were shown and announced at the games showcase – both next-gen games and titles that are coming to the Xbox Games Pass soon. Here’s some highlights of what’s coming:

Halo Infinite: An open-world take on the series, and the newest installment, coming “Holiday 2020.”

Fable: A returning fantasy title of massive praise, no release date has been announced.

Forza Motorsport: The newest installment in the Forza series, no release date has been announced.

Avowed: A new fantasy role-playing game being developed by Obsidian, a studio famous for RPGs. No release date has been announced.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2: The follow-up to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, coming November 2020.

All the other games shown at the Xbox Games Showcase

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, coming in 2021

Dragon Quest 11, coming in December

Tetris Effect: Connected, coming in December

Psychonauts 2, coming in 2021

Watch Dogs: Legion, coming October 29 2020

Stalker 2, no release date has been announced

Hello Neighbour 2, coming 2021

Destiny 2, coming to Xbox Game Pass in September 2020

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, coming September 9 2020

Grounded, coming July 28 2020

CrossfireX, coming in 2020

ExoMecha, coming in 2021

Echo Generation, coming in 2021

Balan Wonderland, coming in 2021

Tell Me Why, coming in 2020

The Gunk, coming in 2021

Medium, coming in December 2020

Phantasy Star Online 2, coming in 2021

Here’s all the games that were shown at the Xbox Games Showcase that don’t have a release date yet:

State of Decay 3

Everwild

As Dusk Falls

When will the Xbox Series X be released?

We don’t have an exact date for when the Xbox Series X will be out on shelves, but a safe bet is sometime around the holiday season at the end of the year. A safe expectation would be around Black Friday, unless COVID-19 delays its release.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost?

The Xbox Series X hasn’t had an official Australian retail price announced, although it’d be reasonable to expect it to launch upwards of the $500 price point.