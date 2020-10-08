WA gas discounts reach landmark 50% off with Simply Energy

Households in Western Australia can now get up to 50% off gas usage charges thanks to a landmark new deal from Simply Energy.

Western Australians who sign up to the ‘Simply Energy Saver’ or ‘NRMA Blue’ plans will receive 50% or 49% off gas usage charges respectively when their bills are paid on time.

Though, to take advantage of Simply Energy’s jaw-dropping 50% discount, customers will need to sign up before 19 October 2020.

Simply Energy General Manager of Marketing and Sales, Andrea Bernard, encouraged customers in WA to lower their gas costs by switching to a provider with cheaper deals.

“We’ve found the biggest hurdle is for WA gas customers to understand how simple it is to switch providers; once they do, there are significant savings to be had,” she said.

“We’re invested in the West with a power station at Kwinana, as a low-cost alternative for gas customers, in our partnerships and through our support of WA footy now and into the future.”

Discounts will be applied on the Simply Energy Saver and NRMA Blue products for two years. The NRMA Blue plan offers a 12-month membership to NRMA Blue – the benefits program for NRMA members, which includes discounts off participating retailers and stores. After 12 months, customers will need to pay the NRMA Blue membership fee to continue the program.

These gas plans from Simply Energy are available to households on the ATCO distribution network. Both deals have no lock-in contracts or exit fees, and offer monthly or quarterly billing.

Please refer to the full terms and conditions of both offers on Simply Energy’s website.

Simply Energy WA Gas Plans

Here are the Simply Energy gas plans on our database for WA. These estimated annual costs are based on the ATCO Network in Perth and yearly gas usage of 7,672 (units), but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Are Western Australians getting a good deal on gas?

Unlike electricity, the Western Australian retail gas market is fully contestable, which is great for customers who want to choose their natural gas supplier. Also, gas rates are regulated by the state government in areas such as Perth, Busselton and Geraldton, meaning retailers often depend on discounts to make products more competitively priced.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said the 50% discount from Simply Energy represents a significant milestone in energy price competition in WA.

“With regulated price caps, households can have confidence that the biggest discount means the biggest savings,” he said. “Competition has been heating up for the last couple of years with AGL, Origin and Simply Energy all entering the WA gas market, and this latest discount gives customers a great chance to save some cash.”

Mr Downes added: “Scoring a 50% discount on a plan is fantastic, however just remember that this percentage off only applies to the usage portion of gas costs. Customers need to be aware that many discounts don’t include supply costs, which is the daily charge billed for having gas supplied to your home. That being said, Simply Energy has lifted the bar in the WA gas discounting war, and it will be interesting to see how other providers react.”

The Simply Energy Saver is currently more than $500 cheaper in annual costs than the default standing offer in WA.

Which gas supplier has the biggest discounts?

Here are the conditional and unconditional discounts from natural gas suppliers currently on our database. Please keep in mind that some retailers may not be available in all parts of WA. Always check directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Discounts accurate at the time of publishing.

Simply Energy Saver: 50% pay on time discount off gas usage charges

50% pay on time discount off gas usage charges Simply NRMA Blue: 49% pay on time discount off gas usage charges

49% pay on time discount off gas usage charges AGL Set and Forget: 41% direct debit discount off gas usage and supply charges

41% direct debit discount off gas usage and supply charges AGL Savers: 40% pay on time discount off gas usage and supply charges

40% pay on time discount off gas usage and supply charges Alinta Fair Go 35: 35% guaranteed discount off gas usage charges

35% guaranteed discount off gas usage charges Kleenheat Monthly Energiser: 35% direct debit and e-billing discount off gas usage charges

35% direct debit and e-billing discount off gas usage charges Origin Max Saver Usage: 35% direct debit and e-billing discount off gas usage charges

35% direct debit and e-billing discount off gas usage charges Origin Flexi Usage: 28% guaranteed discount off gas usage charges

28% guaranteed discount off gas usage charges Kleenheat Monthly Smart Saver: 25% direct debit and e-billing discount off gas usage charges

25% direct debit and e-billing discount off gas usage charges Origin Freedom: 22% guaranteed discount off gas usage and supply charges

22% guaranteed discount off gas usage and supply charges Kleenheat Standard Form Contract: 12.5% pay on time discount off gas usage charges

Compare WA Gas Prices

Gas Plans Compared in WA Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for WA. These estimated annual costs are based on the ATCO Network in Perth and yearly gas usage of 7,672 (units), but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Image credit: SAPhotog/Shutterstock.com