If you’re an ALDI Special Buys fiend, you probably know the frustration of trying to track down those bi-weekly offers, only to miss out because stock has sold out. Well friends, our troubles may finally be over, because ALDI has a little known feature on its Facebook page that can help you track down those sold out Special Buys.

The ALDI Facebook chatbot was quietly launched under our noses earlier this year, but the cat is now out of the bag. The bot helps track Special Buys stock availability in stores in your area, on your smartphone or desktop.

How to use ALDI’s Special Buys stock availability chatbot

Tap the ‘Get Started’ button in the chat box on ALDI’s Facebook page

Select a Special Buys theme from the previous three weeks

Choose your desired product from the menu and type in your postcode

Get a list of stores with stock within a 20km radius, as of the night before.

An ALDI Australia spokesperson said the feature was developed to make shopping for Special Buys easier for customers and help them track special offers faster.

“We encourage customers to direct message ALDI Australia on Messenger to check Special Buys stock availability in their area. Because the information provided is not in real time, customers need to visit the store in person to confirm stock levels. We recommend customers check Special Buys stock availability the day after the sale is held in stores,” the spokesperson said.

This is not a widely known feature, and even the ALDI website makes no mention of it. However, social media users have definitely picked up on it, but reviews have been mixed with shoppers complaining the chatbot is often slow or not responsive.