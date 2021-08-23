Novelty ties are great and all, but what about treating dad to a brand-new TV, smartphone or Bluetooth headphones? ALDI’s got a few tricks up its sleeve to help you say ‘thanks’ on Father’s Day next Sunday (September 5), with plenty of tech gadgets and other goodies up for grabs on sale from August 25.

50” Ultra HD Android TV ─ $449*

The Special Buys will include a 50” Ultra HD Android TV for $449, which features built-in Chromecast to make it even easier for dad to watch his favourite Netflix dramas and documentaries in 4K.

Another big-ticket item is the unlocked Nokia C3 Smartphone. It’s said to feature 16GB internal memory, 2GB RAM, 8MP rear camera and 5MP and front camera, 5.99” HD and LCD screen as well as a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia C3 Smartphone (Unlocked) ─ $129*

Bluetooth Headphones ─ $39.99*

If he’s a gamer or a big fan of music, you can also snag a cheap set of Bluetooth headphones ($39.99). It’s said to last up to 21 hours on a single charge and comes with a built-in mic, 40mm driver and plush padding.

ALDI’s additionally got a few vinyl records from artists including Bruce Springsteen, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash for $14.99 each, plus a Turntable with Detachable Speakers for $99.99*.

Otherwise, you can pick up the Retro DAB+ Radio with CD Player for a little more at $129. This retro gadget includes a DAB+ FM radio with digital read-out, 20-station programmable memory, LCD display, telescopic antenna and AUX input.

Grooming Kit ─ $19.99*

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Father’s Day sale without shaving gear. ALDI will offer a few budget-friendly options, including the Prince Men’s 3-in-1 Grooming Set ($9.99*), Grooming Kit ($19.99*), Cordless Hair Clippers ($19.99*) and Wet/Dry Men’s Shaver ($29.99*).

You can also head to the ALDI website for exclusive items, including the Revell RMS Titanic Centenary Anniversary Edition Plastic Model Kit ($79.99*). The special edition gift set includes 262 pieces, six paint colours, a brush and reproductions of original historical documents such as postcards, a first-class menu and a publicity brochure.

What can I buy from ALDI’s Special Buys on Wednesday, August 25?

Here are a few more affordable, last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas you can grab from ALDI’s sale this Wednesday. And don’t worry, the sale will include a few cards, bags and gift wrappers for $1.99 each! Some items to check out include:

Puzzle Books For Dad: $2.99*

Licensed Father’s Day Mugs (Star Wars, Marvel, Mr. Men, Batman, Superman and Minions): $3.99*

Picture Books: $4.99*

Penguin Picture Books: $4.99*

Men’s Licensed Bath and Body ─ 2 Piece Gift Set: $6.99*

Local Legends Beef Jerky Gift Pack (100g): $6.99*

Prince Men’s Manicure 8pc Kit: $7.99*

Insulated Drinkware: $9.99*

BBQ Boss Spice Pack (410g): $9.99*

Revell Model Car Kit: $24.99*

Smartwatch with Interchangeable Strap: $49.99*

Long Range AM/FM Radio: $69.99*

Glass Display Cabinet: $99*

Picture credit: Evgeny Atamaneko / Shutterstock.com