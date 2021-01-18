You can now buy bags of Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough chunks! Yes, it’s true (finally). Gone are the days of tunneling through the tub to get to the good bits.
The iconic ice cream maker has launched two limited-edition snackable dough chunks flavours (minus the ice cream), including:
- Chocolate chip cookie dough (self-explanatory)
- Half baked chunks − a mixture of chocolate chip cookie dough & fudge brownies
This is the first time Ben & Jerry’s is introducing its cookie dough chunks in Australia. These will be available in 180g and 227g pouches from $7.99, in select Ben & Jerry’s Scoop stores, while stocks last!
Here’s where you can buy Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough chunks:
NSW
- Ben & Jerry’s Manly
- Ben & Jerry’s Bondi
- Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood
QLD
- Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba
- Ben & Jerry’s Noosa
- Ben & Jerry’s Surfers Paradise
- Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair
VIC
- Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane
- Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks
- Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda
WA
- Ben & Jerry’s Hillarys
- Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup
- Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle
- Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge
Pictures: supplied.
