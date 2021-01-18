Advertisement

You can now buy bags of Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough chunks! Yes, it’s true (finally). Gone are the days of tunneling through the tub to get to the good bits.

The iconic ice cream maker has launched two limited-edition snackable dough chunks flavours (minus the ice cream), including:

Chocolate chip cookie dough (self-explanatory)

Half baked chunks − a mixture of chocolate chip cookie dough & fudge brownies

This is the first time Ben & Jerry’s is introducing its cookie dough chunks in Australia. These will be available in 180g and 227g pouches from $7.99, in select Ben & Jerry’s Scoop stores, while stocks last!

Here’s where you can buy Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough chunks:

NSW

Ben & Jerry’s Manly

Ben & Jerry’s Bondi

Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood

QLD

Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba

Ben & Jerry’s Noosa

Ben & Jerry’s Surfers Paradise

Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair

VIC

Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane

Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks

Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda

WA

Ben & Jerry’s Hillarys

Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup

Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle

Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge

Pictures: supplied.