Calling all BTS ARMY! McDonald’s is finally serving the BTS Meal in Australia, a month after the popular fast-food chain sent fans into ‘Euphoria’ with the announcement of a new famous order.

Maccas’ collaboration with K-Pop group BTS has produced a ‘Dynamite’ set which includes 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and soft drink, plus Sweet Chilli and Cajun dipping sauces you can find from McDonald’s in South Korea.

It will be available until June 22 and cost the same price as a regular 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal:

Small BTS Meal: $13.10

Medium BTS Meal: $13.90

Large BTS Meal: $14.70

McDonald’s revealed the BTS Meal would also come with a side of “never-before-seen digital surprises” as well as some new merchandise.

“We know our customers and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in Australia, and we’re thrilled that the collaboration is finally here,” said McDonald’s Senior Brand Manager, Liz Whitbread.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal and sporting their favourite pieces from the exclusive merch line.”

And while the meal doesn’t come with a collectible photo card, which typically appears with K-Pop product releases, you can still ‘Jump’ to the Weverse Shop app to find an exclusive BTSxMCD head-to-toe collection.

Some of the limited-edition items include caps, hoodies, shirts, stickers, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Apple Airpods Pro cases, umbrellas, flip-flops and beach towels.

There are also a few eye-catching mini bags that even J-Hope could probably be seen sporting on stage, including an LP-style pouch and a mini silicone bag in the shape of Maccas’ iconic fries!

But you better ‘Run’ if you’re planning on snagging yourself some merch, with several items already sold out.

Prices start from $9.19 USD (approx. $11.88 AUD) for a pair of BTSxMCD socks and reach up to $91.97 USD (approx. $118.94 AUD) for a bathrobe ─ in purple, of course.

McDonald’s previously teamed up with hip-hop artist Travis Scott to create the Travis Scott Meal, which included a Quarter Pounder combo with Sprite. Although Cactus Jacks’ famous order never officially made its way Down Under.