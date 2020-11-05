Cheese enthusiasts rejoice! The popular ‘12 Days of Cheesemas’ countdown calendar is returning to Woolworths THIS WEEK!

The 12-day Christmas advent calendar is made up of 240g of European mini cheeses and includes a joke behind each day’s door.

Cheese and cheesy jokes − what better way to celebrate the start of the silly season! It will be on sale in the cheese aisle for $16.

The Woolies Christmas cheeseboard includes:

Jarlsberg Cheese: x2

Ilchester Wensleydale With Cranberries Cheese: x2

Ilchester Applewood Smoke Flavoured Cheddar Cheese: x2

Ilchester Cheddar Cheese: x2

Ilchester Red Leicester Cheese: x2

Ilchester Double Gloucester Cheese: x2

Last year, Woolies sold out of the calendar in three weeks, but the supermarket has confirmed it has doubled this year’s order to meet expected demand.

Woolworths Category Manager of Specialty Cheeses, Annabel Yum, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back the 12 Days of Cheesemas advent calendar following such a positive response from our customers last year.

“We’re also launching our biggest ever selection of Christmas cheeses as more Australians plan to celebrate and entertain from home this year.

“With exclusive ranges from iconic Australian cook, Maggie Beer, and the Thomas Dux brand – there’s something for every household budget and cheese lovers’ pallet.”

Pictures: Supplied.