Movie night: Choc Tops now sold at Coles for limited time

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to go to the movies, but now there’s a way to enjoy the best part of the experience at home.

Starting this week, Coles is selling Bulla Choc Tops across its supermarkets nationwide, for a limited time only. There’s even better news in the fact they’re currently on special (any four for $1o), or can be bought individually for $4 each.

Flavours available in most stores are:

Vanilla

Boysenberry

Mint

Cookies & cream

Salted caramel

Bulla Dairy Foods CEO Allan Hood said: “The Choc Top is synonymous with cinema outings and as Australia eagerly awaits the return, we are still working closely with our cinema partners to ensure there is plenty of product to supply once they are open again to the public.”

Bulla and Coles have partnered to bring the cult-favourite treat to supermarkets after re-assigning Bulla’s factory workers impacted by the shutdown of indoor cinemas to package the products to be sold at Coles instead.

“We are thankful for the support of Coles in partnering with us to enable movie and ice cream lovers across the country to recreate the authentic movie night experience in their own home, complete with our Bulla Choc Tops,” said Mr Hood.

When will cinemas be open again?

Indoor cinemas are expected to re-open in most states on June 12, as part of the Government’s ‘Stage 2’ of easing restrictions.



Pictures credits: Bulla Dairy Foods.