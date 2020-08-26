If there’s one thing we love more than coffee, it’s a bargain. And this week, Woolworths is giving us both in a sizzling new promotion.

The supermarket giant is giving away free Lavazza Jolie Coffee Machines valued at $99 (pictured below) to customers who purchase six packs of Lavazza coffee capsules in a single transaction.

The promotion is running until September 1, while stocks last in selected stores. Lavazza coffee capsules sell for $11 a pop for a pack of 16, which means you’d have to spend $66 at the checkout to get your freebie coffee maker, saving $33.

Savvy shoppers have already taken to social media to reveal how they’ve nabbed the deal and sharing snaps of their receipts online. Others have given reviews of the coffee machine, with one user describing it as ‘easy to use and easy to keep clean.’

Other bargain hunters said it was a great offer, especially ahead of Father’s Day and the school holidays. This week, Woolworths also launched its new Disney+ Ooshies to collect with every eligible $30 purchase, sure to give Coles and its Little Treehouse collectables campaign a run for its market share.

Pictures: Supplied & Facebook.