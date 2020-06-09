Coles is expanding its new Best Buys deals to 58 stores, including branches in NSW, Queensland and Western Australia, starting this Friday (June 12).

This week’s bargain haul consists of homewares and sleepwear, including most notably a 6.5kg weighted blanket on sale for just $79. The cult sleepwear item, said to induce better sleep, usually retails for over $200, so this is some serious savings.

#EXCLUSIVE: Aldi’s Special Buys – those middle aisle bargains shoppers can’t get enough of – are a huge factor for the discount grocery giant’s cult status. But now, a new player is entering the game. @harrytclarke #9News pic.twitter.com/QEQhqBshFn — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 9, 2020

Other deals available in the Best Buys include a wool blend queen size blanked for a neat $54.99 and a matching faux fur throw for $19.99. This week’s sale will include 30 winter homeware products.

Coles Home and Health General Manager, Jonathan Torr, said the Coles Best Buys are all about offering customers great value on homewares and products not normally sold in supermarkets.

He said: “While the range is designed to provide convenient and affordable options, it’s also a chance for us to surprise our customers with new products and add some fun and excitement to their grocery shop.”

Advertisement

What are Coles Best Buys?

Coles Best Buys will be released fortnightly on Fridays and will be displayed in special bins in store, in a similar format to ALDI’s middle aisle Special Buys.

The supermarket giant’s Best Buys were rolled out last month, in 28 stores across South Australia and Victoria. It’s been suggested this is Coles’ attempt to rival ALDI’s Special Buys, which have a wide and dedicated customer base. Coles Best Buys are now expanding to an additional 30 stores across NSW, Queensland and Western Australia this week.

Picture credits: Saruntorn Chotchitima, Shutterstock.com.