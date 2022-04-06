Coles ditches plastic scoops from laundry powders

Coles is dumping plastic measuring scoops from its popular range of Coles Brand laundry powders, as part of its continued sustainability efforts.

The rollout of the supermarket’s latest green initiative has already begun (from April 1) on several products, including the Coles Tropical Paradise, Coles Ultra Original, and Sensitive laundry powders.

The laundry packs will still include detergent dose instructions to help shoppers measure their powder without a scoop. Packaging will also be labelled with ‘Reducing Our Impact’ and feature a light green lid to help customers easily spot the product in-stores.

But while Coles’ laundry packs will now be sold without a plastic scoop, the supermarket recommends customers simply re-use any old ones from previous Coles homebrand detergents.

The supermarket’s latest eco-friendly move is expected to divert about three tonnes of plastic from landfills per year.

“As customers look to live and shop more sustainably, Coles is leading the way in innovation and value, offering customers quality options across household necessities that won’t hurt the planet or the budget. As part of our Together to Zero waste journey, Coles is proud to provide customers with more sustainable solutions,” Coles General Manager Own Brand, Quality & Responsible Sourcing, Charlotte Rhodes, said.

“Removing plastic scoops from Coles Brand laundry packs is a small step we can take with our customers that will reduce our environmental footprint. In addition to our wider sustainability initiatives, every change and commitment we make toward a greener future helps create a better Australia for generations to come.”

The supermarket has also made the primary packaging for 87% of Coles Own Brand and Coles Own Liquor Brand products recyclable.

