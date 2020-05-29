Coles to offer free bags and help shoppers pack at the checkout

Advertisement

Coles has announced it will further ease in-store restrictions to allow staff to pack customers’ bags at the checkout again and offer to replace old bags for free.

It comes just days after the supermarket giant lifted all buying limits, including on toilet paper, hand sanitiser and other in-demand items.

From Monday (June 1), Coles team members will offer the service of packaging customers’ grocery bags and will provide a free ‘Better Bag’ to shoppers who want to swap an old, damaged or unclean bag at the checkout.

Coles CEO, Steven Cain, said the changes aim to calm some of the stress and anxiety experienced in recent months, by bringing back some normality in everyday life.

“Our team have safely served more than 200 million customers with extra care over the past three months, and we have been amazed at the resilience of both our team and customers as they have faced some of the biggest challenges in our lifetime,” he said.

“With all product buying restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 lifted at Coles this week, our focus is still very much on providing a safe environment for team members and customers.

“We are grateful for the way customers have adapted to some big changes in our stores including packing their own bags. We hope that our team offering to pack them again makes life a little bit easier and that a replacement Coles ‘Better Bag’ will provide some peace of mind at a time when good hygiene practices and social distancing are as important as ever.”

Coles’ Better Bags are apparently made of 80% recycled material and are recyclable through the RedCycle bins located at the front of Coles Supermarkets.

The free bags will start to roll out across Australia over the next two weeks.

Customers are also encouraged to use the bins to recycle soft plastic bags, as long as they’re empty and dry.

Picture credits: Shuang Li/Shutterstock.com