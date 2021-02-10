Coles is steering Aussie families away from cheap, fast food joints by offering daily incentives and discounts to help make eating healthy more affordable.

The supermarket’s new 28-day ‘Healthier Living’ program (in partnership with the Heart Foundation) will allow shoppers to bag double Flybuys points on all online orders of fresh fruits and vegetables, plus get up to 50% off select ‘healthy foods’ including beef mince, yogurt, free-range eggs and gluten-free bakery products.

Coles’ ‘Healthier Living’ deals

Here’s a list of the exclusive online deals available in the first week of Coles’ ‘Healthier Living’ campaign:

February 10 ─ Double Flybuys points and 50% off Wellness Road range

February 11 ─ 50% off all Coles gluten-free bakery products

February 12 ─ 10 Flybuys points on selected olive oils

February 13 ─ $10 off your online shop when you spend $150 or more

February 14 ─ 20% off all Weet-Bix and Red Tractor range

A recent study commissioned by Coles found that one in three Aussies rate their health and wellbeing as poor. Three in five people also admitted to eating more ‘discretionary foods’ than recommended, with just 14% of respondents saying they eat five servings of vegetables daily.

The survey additionally revealed 61% of Australians believe they have a healthy diet, but don’t eat enough ‘essential foods’ including fruit, grains, dairy and legumes.

Coles Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa Ronson, said: “Coles ‘Healthier Living’ seeks to make caring for health and wellbeing easier for our customers and provides incentives and daily tips and tricks to help Australians look after themselves and their families.”

The supermarket said it was also focusing on overhauling its healthy food offering by removing artificial colours and flavours from many of its products, and by launching more affordable healthy food ranges like Wellness Road.

Heart Foundation Group CEO, Adjunct Professor John Kelly, welcomed the supermarket’s ‘Healthier Living’ campaign to encourage Aussies to develop healthier food habits.

“Evidence shows a poor diet can lead to an increase in several risk factors for heart disease, like being overweight, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Heart disease is the single leading cause of death in Australia,” he said.

“The good news is that adding more fresh vegetables, fruit, whole grains and healthy proteins like fish, beans or smaller amounts of lean animal products to your plate are some of the best ways to support your heart.”

Coles’ ‘Healthier Living’ program runs from February 10 to March 9, 2021.

Picture credits: Haireena/ Shutterstock.com.