Coles lifts all buying limits imposed during COVID-19

Coles has announced all product buying restrictions implemented at the height of the pandemic will be lifted from today (May 26) across stores nationwide.

A Coles spokesperson said: “We know it’s been a challenging time for many and we hope having no buying restrictions on these every day products will help make life easier for our customers.

“We would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and our team for their incredible work to help us reach a new normal in shopping.

“It’s very important that we all continue to work together and follow government guidelines in store to maintain social distancing.

“The safety of our team and customers remains our biggest focus as we continue to get through this together as a community.”

Advertisement

Restricted items

Strict buying caps of two items per customer or less were imposed on in-demand products like flour, pasta, rice, toilet paper, liquid soap and hand sanitiser, due to panic buying.

In early March, Coles was forced to place buying restrictions on up to 24 products to shore up supply and ensure customers could access essential groceries. All products are now back in stock of pre-pandemic level and available for purchase as normal.

Tins of baby formula are still limited to four items per transaction, as this was in place prior to COVID-19.

Woolworths has also lifted product limits on most product categories, although hand sanitiser still has a limit of four items per transaction, while antibacterial wipes and hand wash are limited to two items per customer.

Both supermarkets have also re-opened their online shopping and Click & Collect services, while ‘community hour’ at Coles has also been wound back, as customers adjust to new ways of shopping.

Picture credits: Saruntorn Chotchitima, Shutterstock.com.