Coles has reintroduced purchase limits on meat products due to staff shortages and dwindling stock nationwide.

The limits apply to all Coles supermarkets across Australia, except for Western Australia. The following meat products are now limited to two items per customer in-stores and online:

Chicken breasts

Chicken thighs

Mince

Sausages

Purchase limits only apply to meat products at this stage, but the supermarket hasn’t ruled out imposing further buying restrictions. Coles has limited Hough Covid-19 Home Test Kits purchases to one pack per customer (excluding WA).

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country has put a strain on the supply chain and caused major distribution delays, leading to stock shortages.

Chief Operating Officer for Coles, Matt Swindells, told Sunrise:

“People may see gaps on shelves of products that they’re used to buying. But you can still shop across the category, it may be a different brand or a different pack size.

“You can still do a good food shop, but it won’t be the full offer necessarily that you would be used to.”

Other supermarkets haven’t yet announced the reintroduction of customer limits.

A Woolworths spokesperson told 9 News: “Our customers have been shopping in reasonable quantities and are only buying what they need, so we don’t believe product limits are needed at this stage.”

“We will continue to closely monitor product availability across our stores.”

