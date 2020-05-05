Coles to open stores at 6am and stop community hour

Coles will extend trading hours at the majority of its stores to open doors from 6am to all customers starting this Friday (May 8).

The new opening hours will apply to almost 200 stores nationwide. The supermarket said this is the next step to return to a new normal as panic buying and product limits ease.

The change means that Coles ‘community hour’ from 7am to 8am for seniors, vulnerable shoppers and healthcare workers to shop in less crowded aisles will be lifted. The final community hour will be this Thursday (May 7) as trading hours get back to normal.

Coles Chief Operations Officer, Matt Swindells, said that while the community hour has been popular with eligible shoppers, it was time to allow all customers back in whenever stores open as demand for groceries and product availability is returning to normal.

“As the government begins to look at easing restrictions, customers should remember that appropriate safety practices will still apply and we ask all customers to support us with the same amazing collaboration we’ve seen in the past few weeks,” he said.

“The changes are being made to help ease the pressure faced by all Australians, including parents and carers who are busy home schooling their children, in addition to many customers working from home.

“With supply almost back to normal for essential groceries, Coles is reopening this hour to all customers again, as well as opening earlier where we can, to make shopping more convenient for everyone in the community.”

Online shopping back, too

Coles also reopened online shopping to all shoppers last month, which had been reserved for the elderly and vulnerable customers at the peak of demand.

“We’ve doubled our capacity in Coles Online so there is now more opportunity than ever for customers to either have their groceries delivered to their homes or collect them at their convenience,” Mr Swindells said.