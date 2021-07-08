Advertisement

Coles has dropped prices on hundreds of products nationwide to help lower the cost of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Aussie households.

The latest price drop is part of the supermarket’s Autumn and Winter Value campaign − with more than 200 products reduced, including winter staples like soups, tea, coffee, oats, and ready-made meals. Shoppers can also get a whopping 47% off Finish Zero Percent dishwasher tablets, now $17 for a pack of 42 (save $15).

Coles says the latest price reductions bring the total number of products reduced to more than 500 since the start of the year, in line with the relaunch of its price-dropping ‘Down Down’ campaign. This includes permanent savings on everyday household items like cereals, pasta, canned tuna, poultry, seafood, bakery items, and even pet food.

Coles’ price drop on winter meals

For a cheap breakfast option, Coles has dropped the price on four-pack bagels from $3 to $2.50 and on 10-pack Moccona coffee capsules from $6 to $4.50.

For lunch, Coles Kitchen convenience meals, which include Mac and Cheese, Spaghetti Bolognese, Carbonara and Cottage Pie are down to $6.50 (were $7.50).

There are budget-friendly options for dinner too. Australian sow stall-free pork mince is now reduced from $6 to $5 for 500g. Coles RSPCA Chicken Portions With BBQ Rub are also reduced to $5.50 per kilo (from $7.80). Coles Garlic Bread Baguette is now $2.50, down from $2.80.

Coles Chief Executive of Commercial and Express Greg Davis said: “We are seeing a trend of customers wanting affordable convenience, and we’ve responded to this by doubling our range of ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meals at Coles,” he said.

“By lowering the cost of our popular Coles Kitchen convenience meals as well as our delicious hearty soups for winter, we are inspiring customers with great value premium quality meals that are quick and easy to prepare at home or on-the-go.”

What’s reduced?

Here’s a list of savings available across various product categories:

Breakfast Was Now Saving Twinnings Tea Bags: English Breakfast 10-pack $2.90 $2.00 31% Grinders Espresso Coffee Beans 1kg $27.00 $20.00 26% Coles Bagel Sesame 4-pack $3.00 $2.50 17% Sanitarium Weet-Bix Protein 500g $6.00 $5.00 17%

Lunch Was Now Saving Coles Kitchen Spaghetti Bolognese 300g $7.50 $6.50 13% Coles Kitchen Chicken & Corn Soup 300g $3.00 $2.50 17% Maggi 2-minute Noodle Hot Mealz Kari Kari Kaw Bowl 96g $2.50 $2.00 20% Mainland Lunch Pack Cheese & Balsamic Beetroot 110g $5.00 $4.50 10%

Dinner Was Now Saving Coles RSPCA Chicken Portions With BBQ Rub $7.80 $5.50 29% Coles Regular Pork Mince 500g $6.00 $5.00 17% Steggles Chicken Breast Crackles 400g $8.50 $5.00 41% Coles Kitchen Garlic Baguette Twin Pack $2.80 $2.50 11% Perfect Italiano Parmesan Cheese Block $6.00 $5.50 8% Coles Salmon Skin Off 2-pack $12.00 $11.00 8%