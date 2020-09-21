Woolworths has made the surprise announcement it will end its Disney+ ooshies promotion this week due to ‘unprecedented demand’ for the collectable items. This applies to redemption on online orders only, except in Victoria. Shoppers can still redeem ooshies with every $30 purchase in stores where there’s still stock.

However, the supermarket giant estimates its ooshie stock will be depleted across majority of the country by the end of the week. The promotion was slated to officially end on October 20.

A recent survey conducted by Canstar Blue found that two in five Aussies (40%) planned to collect the Disney+ collectables, with almost a third of families taking part (31%) expected to spend more on groceries than normal during the promotion.

“Availability of Disney ooshies in store varies from store to store in each state and territory, however online redemption of ooshies will cease everywhere other than Victoria from later today,” Woolworths said in a statement.

“Victoria is excluded from these estimates as their allocation was kept separate from the rest of Australia due to the delayed launch of the Victorian campaign.”

Woolworths launched Disney+ ooshies in Victoria just last week, after the supermarket was forced to delay the promotion in the state due to Stage 4 restrictions.

The Disney+ ooshies collection features nine collectables (36 in total) from each of the four Disney+ universes including Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, and includes characters from popular movies and series like Frozen’s sister duo Elsa and Anna, Moana, Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz, Darth Vader and more.

Woolies had also recently released rare glitter ooshies to collect, including the Mandalorian, Elsa, Woody and Captain Marvel and ‘ultra rare’ furry Thor (Marvel) and Baby Yoda (Star Wars) ooshies, with only 100 of each available nationwide. These are already listed for sale on eBay for thousands of dollars.

Advertisement

Check out these Woolworths Mobile Plans

The following table shows a selection of Woolworths Mobile SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Pictures: Supplied.