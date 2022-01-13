An urgent recall has been issued for a popular Huggies product due to fears of contamination which could cause serious infections or health complications.

Huggies Thick Baby Wipes, Fragrance-Free (Limited Edition Tropical), featuring The Little Mermaid and Toy Story’s Rex dinosaur designs were added to the recall list from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) this week.

The baby wipe products have been found to be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia bacteria. The affected batches were sold in Woolworths stores nationally between October 1, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

“Burkholderia cepacia may cause serious infections or health complications in people with weakened immune systems,” according to a statement on the ACCC website.

What should consumers do?

Consumers who think they’ve purchased the affected Huggies products are advised to check the batch numbers D21072005 and B21072004.

The ACCC advises to stop using the affected products immediately and to take a photo showing the affected batch codes, before contacting the manufacturer Kimberly-Clark Australia to arrange for a replacement, gift card, or refund.

For further information, consumers should contact the Huggies Customer Care team on 1800 028 334 (Monday to Friday, 8am – 4pm AEST) or via the online contact form https://www.kimberly-clark.com.au/en/contact-us/.

