Kellogg’s releases MYSTERY Coco Pops flavour & $10,000 cash prize

Kellogg’s Australia is releasing a new limited-edition flavour of Coco Pops and is challenging fans to guess what it is for the chance to win a cool $10,000.

Guesses for the mystery flavour can be submitted via the Kellogg’s Australia website and those who guess correctly will go into the draw to win the massive cash prize and one of 35 $100 digital gift cards.

The breakfast cereal giant has already shared one clue about the mystery flavour — written on the cereal box — “You’ll need these to get things growing.” Kellogg’s also hinted that the new flavour has the same ‘famous crunch of Coco Pops cereal but with a delicious twist of flavour.’ More clues will be revealed on the Kellogg’s Australia Facebook and Instagram pages in the coming weeks.

The Kellogg’s mystery Coco Pops flavour is already on sale at selected supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths for $7.50.

How to enter the Kellogg’s Australia competition

Here’s how you can go in the draw to win the $10,000 cash prize:

Purchase a Coco Pops Mystery Flavour product from any participating store within Australia

Go to: kelloggs.com.au/CocoMysteryWin and login or register for a Kellogg’s account

Complete and submit the online entry form with your personal details and the correct answer to the question “What is the Coco Pops Mystery Flavour?”

Upload a photo or scanned copy of your purchase receipt for the qualifying transaction.

