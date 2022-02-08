PSA: There’s a new Maltesers popcorn flavour in town!

Just when we thought Maltesers couldn’t get any better – the iconic chocolate-coated malt balls now come in a new flavour reminiscent of movie nights.

Mars Wrigley, the confectionary company which makes Maltesers has released a limited-edition popcorn flavour, after noticing consumers enjoy pairing a bag of Maltesers with the savoury snack when at the movies.

Videos of recipes showing how to create ‘Malteser popcorn’ have amassed millions of views online and now the killer combo has been re-created in one delicious Maltesers bag available on supermarket shelves.

The brand’s marketing director, Ben Hill, said, “This is an incredible innovation by our Mars Wrigley team that was inspired by our consumers and brings about that sense of nostalgia for movie nights with family and friends,” he said.

“Our Maltesers popcorn is proudly made in our Ballarat factory where we created the recipe formulation from scratch. It’s been a full team effort and we’re incredibly excited to have this product on shelves for 2022.”

The new Maltesers popcorn flavour only made its debut in Australia a few weeks ago, but social media is already ablaze with mixed reviews.

“I hope they never take these away… they are amazing!” one commenter wrote.

“No more mixing Maltesers and popcorn by hand, this is a game-changer,” another wrote.

“I love the thinking but I don’t know about them. I ate them but don’t know if I loved them. The kids weren’t 100%,” one person wrote.

“They are not good. They were a total disappointment,” one person said.

You can purchase Mars Maltesers Popcorn from Coles and Woolworths for $3.50 for a 130g bag.

Will you try it?

Compare Supermarkets