Oh.Em.Gee. Nutella now comes in a chocolate bar format. And it’s available in local supermarkets and convenience stores from this week.

Aptly named the ‘Nutella B-ready’ (because we’ve been ready for ages), the Kinder Bueno style bar is made of a crunchy wafer outer shell and filled with − you guessed it − yummy Nutella on the inside. It’s also sprinkled with puffed wheat crisps.

Nutella bar B-ready

Looks like no one is losing weight in 2021. We’ll have better luck next year.

Nutella B-ready bars are sold individually for $2 or in packs of six for $4.99, at supermarkets and convenience stores across Australia.

Nutella has been famous the world over for its hazelnut cocoa spread since the 1960s. The brand is owned by Italian confectionery company Ferrero.

