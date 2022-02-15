Food Standards Australia has issued a recall over a cheese sold at select Coles and IGA stores due to fears of E.coli contamination.

The food recall applies to L’Artisan Organic Marcel Cheese (180g) from Mortlake Organic Dairy (pictured), with a ‘best before’ date of March 8, 2022. The product (pictured below) has been on sale at select stores across three states including:

IGA stores in Victoria and Queensland

Independent food retailers in South Australia

Specific Coles local stores in Victoria.

The food regulator says the contaminated cheese may cause illness if consumed.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund,” Food Standards Australia advised.

Symptoms of E.coli can include fever, diarrhea, vomitting and severe stomach cramps.

Compare Groceries

*Please note the affected product is shown in the image referred to above, not the thumbnail of the article.

**Picture credits: Food Standards Australia, Haireena / Shutterstock.com.