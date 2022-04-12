Coles prepackaged spinach recalled over salmonella contamination fears

An urgent recall has been issued for Coles-branded spinach amid fears of potential salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to ‘Coles Baby Spinach’ in bags of 60g, 120g, and 280g – with a use-by date of April 13 and 14, 2022. These products have been on sale since April 4, 2022, in Coles stores and online across Queensland, NSW, and the ACT.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall due to fears of potential salmonella contamination. Food products contaminated with salmonella may cause illness, including gastroenteritis and symptoms of fever, nausea, and diarrhea.

“Consumers should not eat this product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund,” Coles said in a statement.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.”

Quality testing conducted by a supplier identified the presence of salmonella in some 120g bags of Baby Spinach products, according to Coles. The supermarket proceeded to recall all bag sizes as a precaution.

Only products with the specific used-by dates are being recalled, NOT any other Coles prepacked spinach or salads.

You may also be interested in:

Kinder chocolate eggs recalled over salmonella contamination fears

Compare Supermarkets