Smith’s Chips set to launch a world-first chip NFT & it wants YOU involved

Smith’s Chips is set to create one of the world’s first chip audio NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) and it wants YOU involved in the recording of the official ‘crunch’.

Following the launch of Smith’s Double Crunch chips, the snack food brand has teamed up with Aussie rock band Dune Rats to create the soundtrack that immortalises the enviable sound of crunching chips!

Smith’s is on the hunt for Australia’s loudest crunchers to feature alongside Dune Rats to create a unique digital piece of art with the sound of crunching chips and music.

The brand is offering 60 chip lovers (or 30 double passes) the chance to score a trip to the coveted recording at Studio 301 in Sydney. To enter the draw, head to the Smith’s Chips Facebook page and share why you should be part of NFT history with Smith’s Chips and Dune Rats.

Smith’s Senior Brand Manager, Sam O’Donnell, said: “We are stoked to be creating a piece of history with the Smith’s chip NFT, a world first, in partnership with Dune Rats. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, that crunch cravers won’t want to miss!”

The Smith’s NFT has been designed to celebrate the Smith’s Double Crunch range that launched earlier this year in flavours, Ultimate BBQ Ribs, Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings, Cheesy Garlic Bread, and Original. Smith’s Double Crunch chips have deeper ridges and are said to have two times the crunch of Smith’s iconic crinkle chips.

For more information head to Smith’s Chips Facebook page.

