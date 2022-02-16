PSA: Arnott’s just released a limited-edition Tim Tam perfume

Family favourite Arnott’s is celebrating National Tim Tam Day (February 16) with a sweet range of merchandise inspired by the chocolate biscuit, including a perfume that smells ‘good enough to eat’.

The 30ml Tim Tam Eau de Parfum apparently provides the real scent of cocoa and boasts notes inspired by the aroma of a Tim Tam. It’s available for pre-order for $90.

The brand has even teamed up with EMU Australia to create fluffy slippers made from natural sheepskin and leather, retailing for $60. It features EMU’s iconic Australia Mayberry design and is said to mold to the contours of your feet for support.

You can also find a Tim Tam 250ml mug for $25.

Arnott’s announced that 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Arnott’s Foundation, which supports organisations including Camp Quality, Driver Reviver, and Princess Fairy Sparkle.

The products are can be ordered via Arnott’s online pop-up gift store and will be available for one week until February 23.

Picture credit: Alex Cimbal/Shutterstock.com

