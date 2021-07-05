Woolies launches new Olympics ‘Aussie Heroes’ collectables promo

Woolworths is back with another collectables promo − this time, celebrating  Australia’s greatest athletes in the lead-up to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. 

From this Wednesday 7 July, shoppers will be able to collect an Aussie Heroes sticker pack − with every $20 spend in selected stores and online.

What’s included in the Aussie Heroes packs?

Each pack includes three stickers featuring sporting legends like Cathy Freeman (track), Michael Klim (swimming), Samantha Kerr (football), Jeff Horn (boxing), Ali Abdo (wrestling), and more.

Woolies promo

Individual stickers will feature information about the athlete – including their birthdate and accomplishments, as well as fun facts like their favourite fruit or vegetable. Woolworths says this initiative aims to encourage kids to ‘explore’ healthier foods.

Shoppers will also be able to use the Aussie Heroes sticker packs to make their own collector albums, which will be available for purchase in selected stores. The collection features 68 past and present Olympians and Paralympians.

Woolies a natural fit to promote sports

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said the new campaign hinged on the natural connection between fresh food and sport.

Aussie Heroes sticker

“As the long-standing fresh food partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams, our goal with this collectable is to celebrate some of Australia’s greatest athletes and future champions, as well inspire younger generations to live active and healthy lifestyles,” he said.

Shoppers will also be able to collect bonus sticker packs when buying participating products (capped at three per purchase). A Woolworths Aussie Heroes collector case will also be available for $3.00, while stocks last.

Woolies is a partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams.

