Woolworths is living up to its ‘Fresh Food People’ tagline, offering some private health insurance members reward points for buying greens.

This is part of a new partnership which will give Bupa health insurance members access to exclusive bonus point offers when they link their Woolworths Everyday Rewards account to Bupa.

What special discounts can you get?

Bupa customers can now collect three points for every dollar spent on fresh fruit and vegetables and Macro Wholefoods Market products for the first 60 days after linking their account. Shoppers will be able to redeem their points to get discounts on future shops or bank them for special periods like Christmas.

Eligible customers will also soon be able to redeem ’20 times’ bonus points on cleaning products and ’10 times’ bonus points on a full grocery shop.

Managing Director of Health Insurance at Bupa, Emily Amos, said the partnership was designed to reward Aussies investing in their health with discounts.

“By giving members the chance to collect more points, they can earn savings towards a future shop faster,” she said.

“This initiative will reward our members for healthy choices and give them added value from their health insurance policy.”

Study shows healthy eating is a priority for Aussies

Woolworths Director of Everyday Rewards, Hannah Ross, said the initiative would also help customers make healthier eating choices.

A recent Ipsos survey of 2,000 participants conducted for Woolworths earlier this year, found that eating more fresh fruit and vegetables was the number one food priority for Australians over the next year.

Advertisement

Also, check out these Woolworths Mobile Plans

The following table shows a selection of Woolworths Mobile SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Picture credits: Woolworths, Slow Walker/Shutterstock.com.