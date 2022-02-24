Simple hack to save time browsing aisles at the supermarket

Have you ever had to zigzag between multiple supermarkets aisles to find different items? Same. Well, Woolworths has shared a simple trick you can use to avoid all that walking around and save time at the supermarket.

In a ‘hack of the week’ video posted to TikTok, Woolies revealed how you can sort shopping lists by aisles in the store’s app (in the top left corner).

You can start by adding items to a shopping list in the Woolworths app, then select ‘shop in store’ on the home page and pick your store location.

When in-store, find your shopping list in the app and select sort by ‘aisle location’ in the drop-down menu, and all your items will be sorted by which aisle they’re in, saving you from having to re-visit multiple aisles to find different items.

‘Keeps you on track for grabbing what you need and gets you out of the store in a flash,’ the voiceover in the clip said.

Shoppers were quick to comment on the now viral video, labelling the hack ‘genius’.

“Wow, this is much easier than when I do it manually,” one person wrote.

“I do this and it’s legit,” another said.

The Coles mobile app doesn’t yet feature that option but does have a ‘favourites’ tab where you can save your favourite grocery items and a ‘lists’ tab where you can create a shopping list you can re-use.