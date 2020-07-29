Move over, Kmart. It turns out that food isn’t the only thing fresh at Woolies, with the supermarket now releasing its own limited-edition range of trendy homewares.

The budget-friendly collection will include more than 100 products, including Tontine pillows for half price ($12), Yankee candles for $14 and makeup organisers ($12).

Mirabella Table Lamp − $25

Mirabella Light Up Message Board − from $15

Woolworths General Manager for Non Food, James Hepworth, said the new range was designed to help customers refresh their home with affordable styles, while doing their weekly shop.

“With all of us spending a little more time around the house, many Australians are looking for ways to makeover their home without breaking the bank,” he said.

“Customers can find something for every room and with prices starting from just $6, it’s great value for those looking to add finishing touches to the house.”

Artificial Plant − $10

Basket − $12

Woolworths isn’t the only supermarket to dive into the world of homeware, with Coles having previously launched its similarly priced Your Home Collection last year.

The ever-popular ALDI Special Buys also continue to make waves among many Aussie bargain hunters.

What can you buy from Woolworths’ homewares range?

Here are some of the bedding, decorations and storage solutions you can check out from the Woolworths limited-edition homewares range:

