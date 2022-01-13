Woolworths has followed in the footsteps of rival supermarket Coles and reintroduced buying limits on toilet paper as well as imposed restrictions on painkiller medications.

The limits apply to all Woolies supermarkets across Australia, with customers now only allowed to buy two packs of toilet paper and two packs of painkillers (including Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, and Aspirin) per transaction. Coles also recently introduced similar buying limits this week. Both supermarkets also have limits on rapid antigen tests.

The ‘Fresh Food People’ announced the customer limits as a ‘precautionary move’ due to ongoing supply issues and staff shortages spearheaded by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Woolworths also confirmed stores in Western Australia will have a two-pack limit on meat products including beef, sausages and chicken due to ‘excessive buying’.

A Woolworths spokesperson said: “We understand this is an anxious time for our customers around the country but we will remain open and operational as an essential service.”

“We encourage everyone to be mindful of others in the community and to continue shopping in reasonable quantities.”

Woolworths buying limits

Here are the current buying restrictions in place across Woolworths supermarkets:

Select medicinal items including Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, and Aspirin (two units per transaction)

Toilet paper (two packs per transaction)

Woolies stores in WA also have limits of two items per customer on meat products including:

Mince

Sausages

Chicken

Coles buying limits

Here are the current buying restrictions in place across Coles supermarkets. The following meat products are now limited to two items per customer in-stores and online (excluding WA):

Chicken breasts

Chicken thighs

Mince

Sausages

The following product limits are being applied nationally:

Select medicinal items including Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, and Aspirin (two units per customer)

Toilet paper (one pack per customer)

