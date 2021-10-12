Woolworths is launching a new Gold range of Australian-made desserts and bakery products for Christmas.

This year, Woolies’ Gold range of Christmas favourites includes Shiraz puddings (yes, you read that right), gin-infused fruit mince tarts, and other desserts with unique Australian flavours like honey, macadamias, and native ingredients like lemon myrtle. Selected products will be available in stores from Wednesday, 13 October.

The supermarket’s Gold range of desserts is made in Australia and supports local Australian suppliers like Buonissimo Bakery in NSW and The Country Chef Bakery Co on the Sunshine Coast.

What’s better? All desserts are considered ‘COVID-safe ‘ with some already pre-cut and designed for entertaining and sharing.

Woolworths said it will release a total of 25 new premium Christmas desserts and bakery products in the Gold range ahead of the festive season.

Sneak Peek at Woolworths’ Gold desserts range

Gold Hunter Valley Shiraz & Chocolate Pudding (800g) for $16.50.

Gold Roasted Almond Shortbread (500g) for $14.

Gold Luxurious Mini Dessert Selection (20-pack) for $25.

Gold White Chocolate, Salted Honey & Macadamia Tarts (six-pack) for $9.

Gold Roasted Hazelnut & Chocolate Pudding (600g) for $20.

Gold Lemon Myrtle Meringues (four-pack) for $6.