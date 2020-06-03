Woolworths has rolled out brown paper bags for purchase across all stores nationwide, for the first time in 40 years. The bags which are made from 70% recycled paper will be sold at the checkout for 20 cents each, and have a capacity of up to six kilograms.

The supermarket giant said it was rolling out the new bags to meet growing consumer demand for recyclable alternatives, after a successful trial across 20 metro stores last year.

Woolworths’ Managing Director, Claire Peters, said: “For some time, customers have told us they’d like the option of a strong paper bag option, so we’re pleased to now offer that choice at our checkouts, alongside our existing reusable plastic bags.”

The supermarket confirmed the paper used for the bags has been responsibly sourced.

Woolies first began phasing out single-use plastic bags in 2018, taking more than six billion bags out of circulation since then. Just 15% of customers now purchase a new bag at the checkout, according to the supermarket.

Woolies also plans to offer paper bags to online shoppers for both home delivery and Click & Collect services.

Customers now also have the option to buy nylon produce bags at selected supermarkets for fruit and veg, which are compatible with Woolworths’ checkout scales.

Picture credits: Victor Wong/Shutterstock.com.