Christmas is less than 100 days away and Woolworths is gifting shoppers a small price drop on more than 140 grocery staples in the lead up to the silly season. This includes discounts on festive favourites like prawns, whole chickens, fruit cake and mince pies.

The supermarket’s Christmas sale starts from Wednesday (September 30) and will run until Christmas Eve (December, 24, 2020).

Here are some savings you can expect to find at Woolies from this week:

Frozen cooked tiger prawns 1kg (was $30, now $27)

Woolworths whole chicken marinated & seasoned (was $7.50kg, now $6.50kg)

Woolworths cranberry sauce (was $2.65, now $2.50)

Woolworths iced fruit cake 1kg (was $10, now $9.50)

Woolworths meringue nests 10pk (was $6, now $5.50)

Woolworths 6pk fruit mince pies (was $1.70, now $1.50)

Macro fruit and nut packs (savings up to $3.00 )

) A variety of Bickford’s cordial flavours (was $4, now $3.60)

2pk foil BBQ trays (was $5, now $4.50)

Lindt pouches 80g – 125g (was $8 now $6)

Price changes apply to products sold both instore and online. You can check out the full list here.

There are also discounts on cookware across a dozen Wiltshire Easy Bake pans and sheets with savings of up to $3.80 on select pans. Baking ingredients like White Wings mixes have also been reduced by $0.50 (was $4.00 now $3.50) across a range of cake and cookie mixes.

Woolworths’ Director of Buying Paul Harker, said the supermarket’s price drop was about helping Aussies find value during what will be a very different festive season.

“It’s been a challenging year and customers will be looking for ways to save more during what’s typically an expensive season. We’re committed to providing customers with great value, so we’re dropping the prices on more than 140 products across our supermarkets and online,” he said.

“The price drops cover a range of pantry and Christmas favourites, entertaining essentials and cookware, making Christmas at home more affordable.

“Many customers also plan their Christmas shop months in advance and gradually stock their pantry to avoid last minute expenses. These dropped prices will help them save on their shopping right through until Christmas Eve.”

