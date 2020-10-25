First came Disney+ ooshies and now Woolworths has shoppers in a frenzy over another plastic toy − a miniature Woolies supermarket for kids!

The Mini Woolworths Supermarket retails for just $40 and comes with 47 accessories including a checkout, scanner and cash register, and even has staple grocery products on its shelves, like baked beans, fresh milk, and fruits and veg. It also comes with mini shopping bags and a Woolies sign.

‘The Fresh Food People’ mini toy has been labelled the perfect Christmas gift, with eager parents taking to social media to share photos of the cult children’s toy and locations where it’s stocked.

A Woolworths representative said the supermarket toy is available to purchase at around 900 stores nationwide.

“With Christmas around the corner and parents starting to look for fun gifts that foster creativity and imagination, we’ve introduced a mini Woolworths supermarket for all the fresh food kids in the making,” the spokesperson said. “They’re already proving to be a popular gift with customers and we expect them to be a big hit this Christmas.”

The Mini Woolworths Supermarket is 750mm high and 460mm wide and only suitable for children over three years of age.

Pictures: Supplied & Facebook.