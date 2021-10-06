Zooper Dooper milk is now a thing!

Zooper Dooper fans rejoice! The iconic ice block from our childhoods is now available in milk form at Woolworths. Yes, Zooper Dooper MILK!

The limited-edition Zooper Dooper milk range comes in three flavours − bubblegum, pineapple, and raspberry. You can buy small 600ml cartons for just $3, although stock may be limited.

Zooper Dooper milk is exclusive to Woolies and hit stores and online just this week across the country, except in the Northern Territory and Tasmania. The dairy range is produced by food company Bega and sold under a subsidiary brand.

News of the latest release has already made the rounds on social media, with fans divided over the unusual combination.

“This is a great intro to weird milk if you’re afraid of weird milk,” one online user shared.

“I was hoping for a little more slap-in-the-face Zooper Dooper flavour, but I’ll probably go here again.”

“Going to go to Woolies and buy all of them,” one commenter wrote.

“I need to try the Zooper Dooper milk, like that’s too Australian,” another said.

Are you game to try it?