Aussie Broadband’s end of financial year sale has begun, with the telco launching a killer NBN deal for new customers.

From now through to 30 June 2020, new Aussie Broadband customers will score a $10 per month discount for their first six months on selected plans – a total saving of $60.

This deal is valid for new customers signing up to Aussie Broadband’s unlimited data Everyday ( NBN 50/20), Family (NBN 100/20), Family Entertainment (NBN 100/20) and NBN 100/40 plans. The discounted monthly prices for these plans are as follows.

Everyday (NBN 50): $69 per month (normally $79)

$69 per month (normally $79) Family (NBN 100/20): $79 per month (normally $89)

$79 per month (normally $89) Family Entertainment (NBN 100/20): $89 per month (normally $99)

$89 per month (normally $99) NBN 100/40: $89 per month (normally $99)

After those first six months, your plan will revert back to the initial price. Get in quick though! You only have until the end of the month to get this deal.

How can I get this deal?

You’ll need to sign up via one of the Canstar Blue links below to get this exclusive offer. Keep in mind that this deal is only available on unlimited data plans, and is only available for the above four speed and plan options.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get Aussie Broadband NBN?

Aussie Broadband has held its own against the big Aussie telcos like Telstra and Optus by providing exceptional customer support, competitive prices and a range of plan options. Build-your-own plan options are available, as well as add-on phone packages.

You can try out Aussie Broadband with very few worries, as all plans are contract-free and available on a month-to-month basis. That means if you’re dissatisfied with the experience, you can simply cancel your service without the penalty of an early termination fee. You can also bring your own modem, but Aussie Broadband offers an optional pre-configured model for $149 if you’d like to start your plan hassle-free.

Aussie Broadband also offers Fetch bundled in to its $99 Family Entertainment plan, which is great if your family loves streaming content online. If you’re looking for ultra-fast speeds, Aussie Broadband is also one of the few Australian providers that offers residential NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds to eligible customers.

Aussie Broadband was Canstar Blue’s top-rated NBN provider for 2019, toting the highest score for overall satisfaction, speed and reliability, ease of setup and customer service, with ratings determined from more than 2,500 Aussie consumers.

