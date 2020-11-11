Click Frenzy’s November sales are here! There are plenty of brands that are having massive online sales over the course of the promotion. One of those brands coupled to the deals is Aussie Broadband, which is striking a massive $10 per month off most of its unlimited NBN plans for six months – that’s $60 off!
See below to learn about how you can claim the deal! But be quick, this offer ends on November 13!
How can I get this deal?
The discount is available on all of the following plans, with prices corrected, on the first six months:
- Unlimited NBN 25/10:
$69$59/mth
- Unlimited NBN 50/20:
$79$69/mth
- Unlimited NBN 75/20:
$89$79/mth
- Unlimited NBN 100/20:
$99$89/mth
- Unlimited NBN 100/40:
$109$99/mth
You can get this deal by signing up to an Aussie Broadband plan with the promo code “FRENZY10” at the checkout. Follow the table below to select the plan that’s right for you.
Should I go with Aussie Broadband?
Aussie Broadband has become one of Australia’s most competitive internet providers, offering a wider range of NBN plans than most other telcos. On top of covering all the ‘typical’ speed tiers, Aussie Broadband also offers NBN 75, NBN 100/40, NBN 250 and NBN 1000, in case you’re after some super-fast speeds.
Aussie Broadband also offers plans for seniors, plans for gamers, Fetch TV entertainment inclusions, home phone services, and you can pick a modem up at the checkout. Alternatively, you can bring your own. There are no contracts and no commitments, so you can get a plan risk free!
If you’re interested in Aussie Broadband, check out the table above, otherwise you can compare Aussie Broadband to other providers on the market. You can find a range of plans in the table below.
Click Frenzy FAQs
When is Click Frenzy?
- Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, November 10
- Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, November 12
Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.
What is Click Frenzy?
Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time.
Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?
You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.
