Click Frenzy’s November sales are here! There are plenty of brands that are having massive online sales over the course of the promotion. One of those brands coupled to the deals is Aussie Broadband, which is striking a massive $10 per month off most of its unlimited NBN plans for six months – that’s $60 off!

See below to learn about how you can claim the deal! But be quick, this offer ends on November 13!

How can I get this deal?

The discount is available on all of the following plans, with prices corrected, on the first six months:

Unlimited NBN 25/10: $69 $59/mth

Unlimited NBN 50/20: $79 $69/mth

Unlimited NBN 75/20: $89 $79/mth

Unlimited NBN 100/20: $99 $89/mth

Unlimited NBN 100/40: $109 $99/mth