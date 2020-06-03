Aussie Broadband’s gigabit-speed NBN plan smashes sales records

Popular NBN provider Aussie Broadband is reporting record-breaking sales for its newly-launched NBN 1000 plan – showing that there’s a definite demand for gigabit-speed NBN in Australia.

Announced early last week, the ultra-fast plan went on sale Friday, 29 May. Despite being only available to customers on Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connections (as well as to 7% of Hybrid Fibre Coaxial-connected households), Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan attracted close to 2,300 sign-ups in the first four days.

Demand for the new plan was so high that previous company sales records were smashed for three days in a row. Aussie Broadband Managing Director, Phillip Britt, said that previous Saturday, Sunday, and Monday sales records had been broken by up to 10% each day.

“What we have done is actually broken four records in four days,” said Mr. Britt.

“This is just incredible, and an amazing effort by each and every person working in all parts of the business.”

What is Aussie Broadband’s gigabit NBN plan?

Aussie Broadband’s new blazing-fast NBN plan offers maximum downloads of up to one gigabit per second (1Gbps), plus uploads up to 50 megabits per second. Priced at a relatively low $149 per month, the plan was introduced in response to recent wholesale price changes introduced by NBN Co.

Although real-world speeds are yet to be determined, Aussie Broadband customers could potentially enjoy speeds of up to 900Mbps in off-peak periods. Aussie Broadband is currently using its NBN 250 evening speeds as a baseline, so customers can expect a typical speed of at least 215Mbps in busy hours (between 7pm – 11pm).

In addition to launching a nationwide residential NBN 1000 plan, Aussie Broadband also lowered the monthly cost of its existing NBN 250 service. The new plan prices are below.

NBN 250/100: $209 per month (was $219)

$209 per month (was $219) NBN 250/25: $129 per month (was $169)

If you’re already on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250/25 plan, the telco has confirmed you’ll be automatically migrated to the cheaper gigabit-speed option, although you’re free to opt out at any time. Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are listed in the table below.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Can I get gigabit NBN?

If you are interested in super-fast NBN, you’ll need to be on a FTTP or eligible HFC connection to sign up (more info on NBN connections is available here). This means a good chunk of Australians can’t access these plans at their current address, despite the clear demand for a faster and more reliable NBN performance.

While you can apply to upgrade to FTTP through the NBN Technology Choice Program, it’s an expensive process that typically costs homeowners thousands of dollars. We’ve covered how the program works in more detail here.

Although a FTTP connection guarantees access to faster plans, you can still sign up for NBN 100 on other fixed-line connection types, such as Fibre to the Node (FTTN) or Fibre to the Building (FTTB). However, keep in mind that some providers – notably Telstra – have closed off NBN 100 plans to FTTN, FTTB, and Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) customers as of this year, only offering this speed to HFC and FTTP residences going forward.

Fortunately, Aussie Broadband still offers NBN 100 plans across most fixed-line connections, with prices beginning at $89 for NBN 100/20. Other major NBN providers, including iiNet, TPG, Optus, and Vodafone, also offer NBN 100 on a range of connection types, and will let you know at sign-up if your address is eligible.

If you’re comparing premium speed NBN 100 plans, keep in mind that there’s now two speed options: NBN 100/40, and NBN 100/20. You’ll get the same download speed on either plan, but NBN 100/20 offers a slower maximum upload, and a lower monthly cost.

Advertisement

Fast NBN plans

We’ve compiled a selection of premium NBN 100 plans in the table below, as well as cheaper NBN 50 options.

NBN 50

NBN 100 Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Image: BublikHaus / Shutterstock