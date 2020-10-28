Advertisement

Halloween may be low-key for most of us this year – but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to some scary savings on NBN plans thanks to Aussie Broadband.

The popular internet provider is currently running a limited-time Halloween offer for new NBN customers. Sign up now, and you’ll score a $10 monthly discount on selected Aussie Broadband NBN plans for your first six months, saving you a tidy $60 in total.

This spooky season special is available on the following Aussie Broadband plans and speeds:

Everyday 50/20: ($79 per month, now $69 for six months)

($79 per month, now $69 for six months) NBN 75/20: ($89 per month, now $79 for six months)

($89 per month, now $79 for six months) Family 100/20: ($99 per month, now $89 for six months)

($99 per month, now $89 for six months) Power User 250/25: ($129 per month, now $119 for six months)

To claim your discount, follow any of the links below and use the promo code SPOOK20 at checkout. This deal is valid now through to 11.59pm AEDT on 31 October, 2020.

Is this deal worth it?

Aussie Broadband’s October discount deal is perfect if you’re looking for a fast and reliable NBN connection to stream your Halloween movie marathon, or give you a lag-free gaming experience if you’re playing hot horror titles such as Phasmophobia or Resident Evil 3. It also offers six months of savings on a range of fast plans designed for families, heavy users and larger households.

All of Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans are offered on a month-to-month, no-contract basis, so you’re free to switch between plans or cancel at any time. You’re also able to bring your own compatible modem, or add a pre-configured device at checkout from $149 upfront. While plans include unlimited data, there are also capped data options available across most speed tiers, including 100GB and 500GB monthly allowances.

While the $10 discount only applies to NBN 50, NBN 75, NBN 100/20 and NBN 250, Aussie Broadband does sell more entry-level NBN 12 and NBN 25 plans, as well as ultra-fast NBN 1000 to customers with an eligible connection.

If you’re interested in seriously fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000, Aussie Broadband’s high-speed plans are listed below; keep in mind that a discount isn’t available on NBN 1000, and that these plans are only accessible if you have a capable FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

