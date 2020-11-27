Attention shoppers: if you’re looking to score a broadband bargain this Black Friday, several of Australia’s biggest telcos are offering limited-time deals on NBN, mobile and wireless internet.

Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Optus are among the big names cutting prices on their most popular internet plans this weekend, with some offers extending into next month. We’ve rounded up the top picks for Black Friday 2020 deals on NBN and home internet below.

Aussie Broadband Black Friday Deals

Aussie Broadband is again offering an introductory discount for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Switch to the challenger telco’s fast NBN 100 plans and you can score a $20 price cut per month for your first six months – not bad for a typical evening download speed of 89Mbps.

The offer is available for all of Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 plans, including NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40, and can be redeemed for unlimited data as well as 100GB and 500GB options. With a $20 discount, Aussie Broadband’s most popular unlimited NBN 100 plans are reduced to the following prices:

Family NBN 100/20: $79 per month

$79 per month Entertainment 100/20: $89 per month

$89 per month NBN 100/40: $89 per month

All Aussie Broadband plans are month-to-month with no setup fees and the option to BYO modem. If you’d like to purchase a preconfigured NBN modem from Aussie, prices begin at $149 outright.

To grab this great deal, you’ll need to sign up to an Aussie Broadband NBN 100 plan and use the promo code BLACK20 at checkout. You can head over to Aussie’s site using the links in the following table, but make sure you apply the BLACK20 promo code to lock in your six-month discount.

Telstra Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for a high-speed NBN alternative, Telstra has launched a Black Friday discount on its mobile broadband plans – including those with 5G access. Sign up for the Telstra Small, Medium, or Large mobile broadband plans, and you’ll get a $10 per month bill credit for your first 12 months, saving you $120 in plan costs.

All plans include a monthly fast data allowance, plus unlimited extra data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps. If you’re on the Medium or Large plans, you’ll also get included access to Telstra’s 5G network, however you’ll need a 5G-ready device – such as the Telstra 5G WiFi Pro – to take advantage of these speeds. The 5G WiFi Pro is available to buy outright for $599, or to bundle in with your plan for an extra $24.95 a month over 24 months (or $49.91 over 12 months).

In addition to data, plans also feature data-free live sport, data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required), plus up to 30,000 bonus Telstra Plus points at sign-up. Telstra’s mobile broadband discount is available now through to December 25, 2020 to new and eligible existing customers.

Optus Black Friday Deals

Optus’ online Black Friday deals include discounts on mobile broadband, plus waived start-up fees on home NBN plans. All of the below deals are available for new and current eligible customers from now through to December 6, 2020.

If you’re considering Optus for your NBN connection, the telco is scrapping its usual $99 setup fee on its current month-to-month residential NBN plans. The offer is available across all six of Optus’ unlimited data NBN plans, which begin at $75 per month for NBN 50 speeds. If you want something faster, you can upgrade to NBN 100 from $95 monthly, and can also add entertainment extras such as Fetch Mini or Fetch Mighty.

Although the setup fee has been waived, you’ll still need to pay a $252 upfront modem cost to switch to Optus NBN. Stay connected for 36 months and your modem charge will be reimbursed via a monthly bill credit.

Optus Mobile Broadband Deals

Looking for a more portable broadband option? Optus is also offering a 10% discount on its 4G mobile broadband plans, on both month-to-month and 24-month contracts. This deal is available on 200GB and 500GB plans, saving you $6.50 and $7.50 per month respectively (or $156 and $180 in total over 24 months).

Your 10% discount applies to the plan fees only, and is applicable for your first two years. After 24 months, plans will revert to standard monthly pricing. Customers should also be aware that month-to-month Optus 4G mobile broadband comes with a $216 modem cost (waived on 24-month contracts), and both month-to-month and two-year plans do not offer access to Optus’ 5G network.

Black Friday NBN Deals

Several NBN providers are offering competitive discounts outside of the Black Friday sales period. Superloop, Tangerine, Vodafone, Internode, TPG and Dodo are among the telcos offering reduced prices for your first six or 12 months on an NBN plan, meaning customers can easily save $120 or more on plan costs.

Deals to look out for include:

Dodo: $5 off NBN 100 plans for your first 12 months

$5 off NBN 100 plans for your first 12 months Internode: $20 off NBN 50 plans for your first six months

$20 off NBN 50 plans for your first six months Kogan: $8 off NBN 50, $10 off NBN 100, $12 off NBN 250 and $14 off NBN 1000 plans for your first six months

$8 off NBN 50, $10 off NBN 100, $12 off NBN 250 and $14 off NBN 1000 plans for your first six months MyRepublic: $14 off NBN 100 plans for your first three months

$14 off NBN 100 plans for your first three months Southern Phone: $16 off NBN 100 plans for your first 12 months

$16 off NBN 100 plans for your first 12 months Superloop: $15 off NBN 25 and NBN 100 plans, plus $20 off NBN 50, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans for your first six months

$15 off NBN 25 and NBN 100 plans, plus $20 off NBN 50, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans for your first six months Tangerine: $10 off NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans, $15 off NBN 100 plans for your first six months

$10 off NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans, $15 off NBN 100 plans for your first six months Telstra: $20 off NBN 100 plans for your first 12 months

$20 off NBN 100 plans for your first 12 months TPG: $10 off NBN 100 plans for your first six months

$10 off NBN 100 plans for your first six months Vodafone: $10 off NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans for your first six months

To get you started, we’ve compiled offers on the NBN 100 speed tier in the below table.

