Whether you’re on a tight budget or looking for a good deal, signing up to a new NBN plan doesn’t have to break the bank. NBN plans can easily be found for $60 and under, with some plans even under that $50 mark — but there is usually a catch if you’re looking for a cheap NBN deal. Here’s how to find the best low-cost NBN plan.

Cheap NBN plans under $60

For a home internet plan, $60 is quite a cheap price point, but you can grab a bargain for less. But there is a big catch. Usually plans at $60 or under are on the lowest speed tier — NBN 12 — but sometimes you can also get plans on the NBN 25 speed tier (and sometimes NBN 50).

Another big catch to look out for is data inclusion. While you can pick up some unlimited NBN plans for $60 and under, often these cheap NBN plans only include a set amount of data per month. These data inclusions can vary from around 500GB — a reasonable amount of data for a smaller household — or as little as 10GB, which would only suit the most minimal internet use.

Keep in mind some of these cheap prices could also be a temporarily discounted price, so check the regular monthly pricing before signing up to a discounted plan. Often, these discounts are limited offers and have conditions, such as staying on the plan for a year or more, so make sure that the non-discounted price is still within your budget.

However, there is good news if you’re looking at one of these cheap NBN plans. If you’re a really light internet user, these NBN plans will most likely be adequate plans for your needs. Let’s take a look at some NBN plans at $60 and under.

Cheap NBN Plans

Other Cheap NBN Plans The following table shows a selection of published NBN plans for $60 or less on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of other published NBN plans for $60 or less on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

Cheap fast-speed NBN plans

As mentioned, getting a cheap NBN plan for $60 or under will likely mean you need to compromise for your internet speed, as these plans are usually on the slower NBN speed tiers. Choosing a slower internet speed tier than what you require will likely result in a lot of frustrations and limitations in what you can do, and if you choose a plan with limited data, you might find your internet speeds throttled once you go over your inclusion.

If you’re in a household with two or more people who are heavier internet users, such as high-definition video streaming and online gaming, you’ll most likely need your NBN plan to be on the NBN 50 or NBN 100 speed tier. Prices can vary drastically on these speed tiers from just over $60 and up to $100 or more, so let’s take a look at some of the cheapest NBN plans available for each speed.

NBN 100

NBN 50 The following table shows a selection of published cheap Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of published cheap Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Are cheap NBN plans the best plans?

It can be really tempting to sign up to the cheapest deal available, especially when you’re on a tight budget. However, you need to consider what your internet use is like and what speed tier you really need. Signing up to a cheap NBN plan won’t help if the speed and data requirements aren’t right for your needs and usage.

Once you’ve got a clear idea of what speed and data you need, set a realistic budget and go from there. Our NBN comparison tool allows you to compare NBN plans across the four speed tiers and from a wide range of internet providers to help you find the right NBN plan for your needs and budget.

Once you start to compare cheap NBN plans, remember the following: