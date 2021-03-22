Dodo NBN 50 deal: save $78 over six months

Dodo is hosting an exclusive offer on its popular NBN 50 plan, which could save you up to $78 over the course of six months.

For a limited time only, you can pick up Dodo’s NBN 50 plan with $13 off the monthly price for your first six months. This brings the price down to $57 per month, making it one of cheapest NBN 50 plans on the market right now – so if you’re a bargain hunter, don’t overlook this deal.

This offer is available on both 12 month and month-to-month plans, although you can save yourself a $120 setup fee by signing up for 12 months. This deal will be ending on March 30, 2021.

How do I get Dodo’s NBN deal?

You can get Dodo’s NBN 50 deal by clicking through one of the buttons in the table below. As this is an exclusive offer, you won’t be able to access it through the Dodo website without following the below links.

Keep in mind that this discount only applies for the first six months, and after that time, the monthly cost will revert back to normal. Note that you can get also an additional $10 off your monthly bill when you add Dodo electricity and gas.

The following table shows a selection of published Dodo NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest.

How does Dodo’s NBN 50 discount compare?

Dodo’s NBN 50 discount might be cheap, but there’s a lot of other similar limited-time NBN deals out there. Here are some other NBN 50 plans with six-month discounts that you should consider:

Tangerine: NBN 50 for $54.90/mth for the first six months, then $69.90 ongoing

Flip NBN: NBN 50 for $59.90/mth for the first six months, then $69.90 ongoing

Superloop: NBN 50 for $59.95/mth for the first six months, then $69.95 ongoing

Internode: NBN 50 for $59.99/mth for the first six months, then $79.99 ongoing

Kogan NBN: NBN 50 for $63.90/mth for the first six months, then $71.90 ongoing

All up, you probably save the most over six months with Dodo’s deal, provided that you’re also an electricity and gas customer, which gives you an additional $10 off every month. While this could save you some extra cash, bundling your NBN and energy plan isn’t always the best option, so you’ll need to shop around to make sure you’re getting the best gas, electricity and internet services to suit your needs and budget.

Should I sign up with Dodo NBN?

Dodo offers NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 at fairly competitive prices, with the additional saving of $10 each month if you’re a Dodo electricity and gas customer. The telco offers frequent deals on NBN plans, so you can expect to save some money by signing up to Dodo, though typical evening speeds might not satisfy customers after the fastest internet plans. Dodo customers can also pick up a Fetch TV unit as a part of their plan, and can get an included modem by signing up on a 12-month contract.

That being said, there’s something to be said with the savings you get from a Dodo NBN plan. With the above offer considered, Dodo offers one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans available at the moment. If you’re still on the fence about picking up a Dodo NBN plan, check out some of the plans in the table below.