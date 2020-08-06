Dodo cuts premium NBN 100 prices

Dodo has made several major changes to its NBN offerings, providing unlimited NBN 25 and bringing its NBN 100 price down to one of the cheapest in the country.

Through Dodo you can now get NBN 100 for the discounted price of $80 per month when you sign up by 31 October, 2020. Normally $85 per month, this offer includes a $5 monthly discount for your first 12 months of service, saving you $60 in total.

You can also now get unlimited NBN 25 for $65 per month through Dodo, up from a 101GB limited data allowance and with a $5 per month price increase. These offers might be good for you if you’re shopping around for a new NBN plan, with Dodo’s options being generally cheap with forgiving contracts. Let’s jump into it.

What has Dodo changed about its plans?

There’s two major changes that Dodo has implemented into its plans, and one limited-time discount:

NBN 25 now has unlimited data, although is $5 more expensive per month, up to $65 from $60.

NBN 100 is now priced at $85 per month, down from $95.

Until October 31, 2020, new customers can get Dodo NBN 100 for $80 per month for the first 12 months.

Dodo NBN plans

If you’re interested in any of these offers, have a look at the Dodo plans below.

The following table shows a selection of published Dodo NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by included monthly data. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

These are some nice changes. Dodo has lowered the price for NBN 100, down to $85 from $95 each month. This now makes Dodo NBN 100 one of the cheapest premium NBN plans in the country, although some providers like Kogan and Tangerine also offer introductory discounts on NBN 100, bringing prices down to $78.90 and $74.90 respectively. However, the price of these plans go up to to $88.90 and $89.90 after those first six months, making Dodo’s offering effectively the cheapest NBN 100 plan listed on Canstar Blue’s database.

On top of this, if you sign up before October 31 you can get a further $5 off Dodo’s NBN 100 plan, bringing it down to $80 per month. This discount is available for the first 12 months, making an already incredibly cheap NBN 100 offering even more competitive.

As for the NBN 25 plan, previously Dodo offered NBN 25 with just 101GB of data for a $60 per month price tag – a higher price than what you might expect from a data-capped NBN 25 plan. Increasing inclusions to offer unlimited data is a welcome change, even if the plan is now slightly more expensive.

Should I get Dodo NBN?

With Dodo now offering a reasonably cheap unlimited NBN 25 plan, and now one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans we’ve seen, there’s even more to love about the provider. On top of offering some fairly decent speeds, Dodo also offers a $10 discount on the NBN 25 plan (bringing it down to $55) if you bundle in your electricity and gas on a Dodo power plan at the same address.

Dodo offers contract and no-contract NBN plans. Contract plans last for 12 months, and no-contract plans will cost you an additional $120 setup fee, including the modem. You can also add Fetch TV into your plan from an extra $25 each month for the Fetch Mini ($35 for Fetch Mighty), with additional channels costing extra.

If you’d like to see how Dodo stacks up against the competition, have a look at the table below.

NBN Plans Compared