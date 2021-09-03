Dodo deal: Save $150 on any NBN plan over six months

Want to save some money on your home internet bills over the next six months? Dodo has an offer for you across its range of no-contract NBN plans.

Right now you can get any one of Dodo’s NBN plans with $90 off, in the form of $15 monthly discounts over the course of six months. This brings Dodo’s NBN 100 plan down to the cheap price of $70 per month for your first six months, which is a difficult offer to beat for those speeds.

Making matters even better is that, provided you’re also a Dodo energy customer in NSW or VIC, you can score yourself an extra $10 off per month, saving you potentially $150 over six months, and potentially bringing Dodo’s NBN 100 plan price down to $60 per month.

The $15 per month discount is only available until October 31, so if you’re interested in saving some money with Dodo, you can sign up below.

How do I get NBN 100 for $60 per month with Dodo?

Firstly, you can get an initial $15 off per month over 6 months across all of Dodo’s NBN plans until October 31, saving you $90. This discount is issued monthly, and although you can leave at any time, you’ll need to stay on for six months to get the full discount. Terms apply. Also, keep in mind that you’ll have to check out with a modem through Dodo, which will set you back $60.

Then, if you sign up as a Dodo power and gas customer to the same serviceable NSW or VIC address, you can save an additional $10 per month for every month going forward, bringing your total savings over six months up to $150. This offer doesn’t have an expiry data, although terms apply.

You can find total savings across all three Dodo NBN plans below:

Dodo NBN 25: Normally $65/mth, $50 with discount over six months, $40 with discount and energy offer over six months

Normally $65/mth, $50 with discount over six months, $40 with discount and energy offer over six months Dodo NBN 50: Normally $75/mth, $60 with discount over six months, $50 with discount and energy offer over six months

Normally $75/mth, $60 with discount over six months, $50 with discount and energy offer over six months Dodo NBN 100: Normally $85/mth, $70 with discount over six months, $60 with discount and energy offer over six months

If you’re interested in any of the above deals, you can sign up on a Dodo plan through the table below.

Should I sign up with Dodo NBN?

Dodo is one of the few NBN providers out there that also offers energy plans, and offers discounts to customers that subscribe to its internet and power plans. You’ll also need to pick up a $60 modem-router through Dodo for a one-off cost of $60, without the option to BYO modem. Dodo also doesn’t offer lock-in contracts, giving you a lot of flexibility if you want to leave.

Dodo’s NBN and energy deal provides a considerable upside to the telco if you’d like to bundle, however you might find a cheaper NBN plan or one that has more features when comparing NBN providers. If you’re already a Dodo energy customer in NSW or VIC, and looking to cut down on your broadband costs, you may find bundling in NBN to give you decent monthly price cut; however, it pays to shop around across all utilities providers before committing to a bundled plan.

