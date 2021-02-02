Get NBN 100 for just $65 per month with Dodo

Advertisement

Dodo has announced a huge six-month discount across all of its NBN plans, giving new customers the opportunity to get NBN 100 for just $65 per month.

For a limited time, you can get $10 off your NBN plan with Dodo each month for your first six months, saving you a total of $60. This offer sees Dodo’s already-competitive plans become even cheaper for new customers – especially the NBN 100 plan, which already sits at an affordable $85 per month without the discount.

What makes this offer more compelling is that the discount can be stacked with Dodo’s electricity and gas bundle deal. Currently, Dodo provides a $10 monthly NBN discount for customers who also have active Dodo gas and electricity accounts – and the good news is, you can combine this price cut with the telco’s current six-month deal.

Pairing these two promotions can save you up to $20 per month for your first six months, and $10 monthly ongoing. Hypothetically, this brings your Dodo NBN prices down to the following:

NBN 25 for $45/mth for six months, then $55/mth thereafter ($65/mth without Dodo electricity and gas)

for $45/mth for six months, then $55/mth thereafter ($65/mth without Dodo electricity and gas) NBN 50 for $50/mth for six months, then $60/mth thereafter ($70/mth without Dodo electricity and gas)

for $50/mth for six months, then $60/mth thereafter ($70/mth without Dodo electricity and gas) NBN 100 for $65/mth for six months, then $75/mth thereafter ($85/mth without Dodo electricity and gas)

To get the double discount, all you’d need to do is sign up on a Dodo NBN plan for the initial price cut, and add Dodo’s electricity and gas plan for an additional $10 per month off. If you’re already on a Dodo energy plan, these offers could be incentive enough to switch your broadband over to Dodo and save up to $180 in your first year, especially when compared with competing NBN providers across each speed tier.

If you’re considering switching energy providers, it’s still important to shop around to find the best deal for your home and budget. That said, Dodo’s $65 per month for NBN 100 is tremendous value, so the company is worth a look if you’re open to bundling gas, electricity and NBN with a single provider.

While the electricity and gas offer is available until withdrawn, you have until March 15 to claim this new discount. Terms apply.

How do I get Dodo’s NBN discount?

To get Dodo’s $10 NBN discount (minus the Dodo energy offer), all you need to do is sign up on a Dodo NBN plan before March 15 – use the table below to pick your plan. If you want to get Dodo’s further electricity and gas bundle discount, sign up to NBN, gas and electricity plans (you can claim this discount at any time). You can sign up on a 12-month contract or a no-contract plan, but be aware that the no-contract plan includes a $120 setup fee.

Is Dodo NBN the cheapest on offer?

With Dodo’s $10 discount in mind – along with its electricity and gas $10 discount – the telco continues to offer some of the cheapest NBN deals on the market. Dodo’s plans are certainly worth considering if you’re a value hunter, although typical evening speeds appear to be low compared to other providers – however, this doesn’t mean your plan is guaranteed to underperform.

If signing on for the highest average speeds available doesn’t matter to you that much, it’s certainly worth considering Dodo. Also keep in mind that Dodo NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans come with the option of adding Fetch for $25 per month on 12 month plans, in case you’re after an entertainment bundle.

If you’re not sold on Dodo’s NBN plans and prices, compare what’s on offer to the rest of the market. Below you’ll find a wide range of NBN plans from other providers.