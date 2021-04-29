If you’re looking for a great deal on NBN (without the lock-in contract), Dodo has launched a range of offers aimed at new customers, including a six-month introductory discount OR a waiver of your first month’s plan fees.

Switch to Dodo NBN via the below links, and you can choose from two limited-time deals that can save you up to $96. New customers can pick from getting their first month free across all speed tiers, or receiving a six-month price cut on NBN 50 or NBN 100 plans.

Dodo NBN deals

Sign up to any Dodo NBN plan before 30 June, 2021, and you’ll get your first month free. This offer applies only to your monthly plan costs, so you’ll still need to pay Dodo’s $60 setup and modem fee; however, Dodo will waive the $65, $75, or $85 plan charges until your second month.

However, if you’re eyeing an NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, you may prefer to spread your savings out by opting for a six-month discount. Follow the links in the below table, and you can claim the following introductory prices for Dodo’s fast NBN plans between now and May 31, 2021:

NBN 50: $58.90 per month for 6 months, then $75 per month ongoing (save $96.60)

$58.90 per month for 6 months, then $75 per month ongoing (save $96.60) NBN 100: $72 per month for 6 months, then $85 per month ongoing (save $78)

All of Dodo’s plans are contract-free and month-to-month, so you can cancel at any time. Dodo’s six-month discount is available by selecting the Promotional Plan options below, so you won’t find it on Dodo’s website; to sign on for your first month free instead, select the regular full-priced plans. These offers cannot be combined.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Dodo NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Which Dodo NBN deal offers better value?

If you’re looking at Dodo’s standard NBN 25 plan with unlimited data, your sole option is signing up for your first month free. But if you want a faster NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, you have two deals to choose from.

NBN 50 customers can save a total of $96.60 (that’s $16.10 per month) by picking the six-month plan discount. In comparison, opting to waive your first month’s plan fees will only save you $75, so choosing the longer-term price cut will nab you a bigger saving overall.

NBN 100 customers can score a six-month discount of $13 per month, or $78 in total. However, as Dodo’s NBN 100 plans are priced at $85 per month, selecting the ‘first month free’ deal will save you slightly more when compared to the six-month offer.

Regardless of which plan or deal you pick, you’ll still get unlimited data and no lock-in contract, as well as an included modem and $60 setup fee. If you’re considering bundling your broadband with electricity or gas, you can also score an additional $10 per month ongoing discount when you combine your NBN plan with a Dodo energy account.

Dodo has recently updated its typical evening speeds across NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans. These figures reflect the average speed experienced by users during the peak evening hours of between 7pm and 11pm, are are a good indicator of how fast your plan will be. As of April 2021, Dodo’s NBN 25 plan offers typical evening speeds of 25Mbps; NBN 50 plans offer 50Mbps; and Dodo’s NBN 100 plan features a typical evening speed of 92Mbps.

Advertisement

NBN deals compared

If you’re looking to compare Dodo with other leading NBN providers, there are many telcos offering similar six or 12-month price drops for new customers. Tangerine, Flip, Superloop, Internode, Kogan and Telstra are some of the names slashing prices across NBN plans right now, with the NBN 50 and NBN 100 speed tiers especially competitive.

You can find many of these deals in the below tables. Or, start your search by using our free NBN comparison tool.