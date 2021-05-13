Advertisement

After a cheap, unlimited NBN plan that’s fast enough for the whole family? At the moment, Exetel is offering one of the cheapest deals on the NBN 50 speed tier – but it’s only for a limited time.

If you sign up to an Exetel NBN 50 plan right now, you’ll only pay $50 per month for the first six months ($79 thereafter), saving you $174 in total. This offer ends on July 31 unless extended.

How do I get NBN 50 for $50 per month from Exetel?

You can get $174 off the first six months on NBN 50 through Exetel by signing up on an NBN plan before July 31. This plan doesn’t have a lock-in contract, and the discount is only valid for the first six months. You don’t need to pick up a modem at the checkout, and the total minimum cost is $50; however, you can add a pre-configured ZTE modem to your plan for $79 upfront and free shipping. You can find Exetel NBN plans in the table below, although keep in mind the discount only applies to the NBN 50 plan. Terms apply.

Exetel’s NBN 50 plan comes with a typical evening speed of 48Mbps during the busy peak hours of between 7pm and 11pm, so it’s a good option for families and medium-sized households. Currently, Exetel is throwing a free two-month trial of Home Secure cybersecurity, which offers parental controls, anti-malware and anti-virus protection for $6 per month.

The following table shows selected published Exetel NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What are some other good NBN discounts?

Exetel’s deal is nothing short of good value – NBN 50 for anything less than $55 is usually great value for money. However, it’s not the only deal on the market, and if you’re thinking about signing up to Exetel, consider shopping around to get the best plan for your needs.

Tangerine, Kogan and Superloop are just a handful of providers that offer discounts on the first six months of service, however it’s best to have a browse for yourself to find the perfect plan for your household. You’ll find a selection of NBN plans across all four major speed tiers in the table below.