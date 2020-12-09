Advertisement

Frustrated with slow internet speeds at home? Now may be the perfect time to switch NBN plans. While providers do use the same network, the performance delivered can differ between each telco, due to any number of factors.

Just in time for the summer holidays, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has released its final quarterly Measuring Broadband report for 2020. This report ranks some of the most popular NBN providers based on speed performance during peak evening times of 7pm to 11pm. This ranking gives an indication on how fast and reliable the performance is, with speeds shown as a percentage of the maximum attainable speed — the higher the percentage, the better the performance.

In the December 2020 Measuring Broadband report, Optus once again maintained its number one ranking for its speed performance, with several other providers switching positions from the last report. Here are the top six providers from the December 2020 report:

This is the fifth consecutive report where Optus has come out on top, as TPG — which used to top these reports before being toppled by Optus — was only just behind in second place. Telstra made a significant improvement from eighth place to fourth, while relatively new provider Superloop qualified for the first time to be included in the report.

Of course, this report is only an indication of general speed performance, but will help give you an idea on what to expect from certain providers. The performance of these providers could differ from household to household, as there are many factors that can affect your NBN performance.

Fastest NBN Plans December 2020

These top six providers have a range of different NBN plans to choose from across different speed tiers, from NBN 12 up to the fastest speed tier, NBN 1000. Not all providers offer the same speeds however, so you might need to shop around to find a provider offering the speed tier you want.

NBN 50 is available from the widest range of providers, and it generally suits most households and NBN connection types. For an easy comparison of these top six providers, we’ll compare plans on the NBN 50 speed tier.

Other NBN plans

While several other popular providers such as iiNet, Dodo and Vodafone didn’t make the top six, these other providers did perform well for the December report. So it’s certainly worth considering plans from these telcos when you’re shopping around, as they might offer the right value for money that you’re looking for.

There are plenty of other NBN providers which are not included on this ACCC report, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t worth looking into. A lot of these smaller telcos still offer good value for money and might have the right plan for you.

